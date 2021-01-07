Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Health: Understanding Sugar Substitutes

Health: Understanding Sugar Substitutes

Verne HillJan 07, 2021Comments Off on Health: Understanding Sugar Substitutes

Like

Confused by the variety of sugar substitutes nowadays?

Understand the pros and cons to make an informed choice.  When choosing sugar substitutes, it pays to be a savvy consumer. Artificial sweeteners and sugar substitutes can help with weight management. But they aren’t a magic bullet and should be used only in moderation.

Food marketed as sugar-free isn’t calorie-free, so it can still cause weight gain. Keep in mind that processed foods, which often contain sugar substitutes, generally don’t offer the same health benefits as whole foods, such as fruits and vegetables.

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/in-depth/artificial-sweeteners/art-20046936

 

 10 Healthier Sugar Alternatives to Try

https://www.aplaceformom.com/caregiver-resources/articles/healthy-sugar-alternatives

 

The FDA has determined that sugar alcohols are generally recognized as safe for use in foods and drinks. https://familydoctor.org/sugar-substitutes/

 

Sugar substitute research from Margie, a WBFJ listener.

Good morning,   There are many things you can use.  What are you trying to accomplish is the question as to maybe what you should use.

Xylitol is great but still has calories.  It does not affect blood sugar.  I use this in chili for sweetner, too, to take some of the acidity out of the tomatoes.

Erythritol is also very good and has no calories.  Does not affect blood sugar.

Both of these are great for baking although if you are making a no-bake dessert, it may be a bit crunchy instead of smooth.  My husband who is extremely picky, notices no difference when we use these for anything we bake.

There is also Monk Fruit but it is generally a blend of Monk Fruit and Erythritol.  You can now get all these things at Wal-Mart (at least on Wendover in GSO) so they are less expensive than other places.  There is a great product called Swerve that also has ‘brown sugar’ and ‘confectioners sugar’ options.

Some ‘paleo’ recipes I use call for maple syrup.  Much more natural but also raises your blood sugar and has calories.  Or Coconut sugar.  Not as sweet and with same consequences.

For tea, I use stevia powder.  No calories and sometimes a bit of an aftertaste.  Not crazy about it in baking.

-Margie B.

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThe 25th Amendment explained
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: Sunnyside Ministry

Verne HillJan 07, 2021

Money: Best things to buy in January to save money

Verne HillJan 07, 2021

The 25th Amendment explained

Verne HillJan 07, 2021

Community Events

Jan
1
Fri
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially cereal) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! Also, winter clothing, shoes, coats, and[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. 336.723.6366 https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes