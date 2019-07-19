Health: The trouble with ticks

Fact: Reported tick-borne illnesses in the US doubled between 2004 and 2016. In 2017, local and state health departments reported a record number of Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and other tick-related illnesses. (CDC)

Experts suggest that if you are BITTEN by a tick, go ahead and circle the date on your calendar! Seriously…

Symptoms of Rocky Mountain spotted fever can take two to 14 days to show up. For Lyme disease, it might show up three to 30 days after exposure.

Preventing tick bites is the best defense. Researchers advise us to take precautions, such as wearing long-sleeved, light-colored clothing, which makes it easier to see the ticks before they get attached. Tucking your pants inside your socks also helps. Take a shower after being outside so you can wash away ticks before they attach themselves.

And don’t forget about protecting your pets! Read more…

