Health: A test for Alzheimer’s?

Some promising health news: Doctors may soon be able to predict if someone will develop Alzheimer’s disease (up to 16 years) before they show symptoms by testing for a certain protein in the blood, new research published in the journal Nature Medicine.

*The researchers found an association between increased ‘rates of change’ of the protein and the loss of brain mass and cognitive changes. While no cure exists yet for Alzheimer’s disease, the research could help in testing treatment options.

More than 5.5 million Americans may have Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common cause of dementia among older adults (National Institutes of Health).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/01/22/alzheimers-could-predicted-up-16-years-ahead-symptoms-study/2651012002/