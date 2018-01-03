Health: ‘Stroke’ can be deadly, but is highly preventable 

*Someone has a stroke every 40 seconds, making it the fifth leading cause of death in the US”
CBN News- A public funeral was held Wednesday for veteran newscaster Amanda Davis who suffered a “massive spontaneous stroke” while waiting to board an airplane last week.
The 62-year-old award-winning journalist was a beloved fixture in Atlanta local television news for thirty years, most recently serving as morning anchor for the local CBS affiliate.
Someone has a stroke every 40 seconds, making it the fifth leading cause of death in the US. African-Americans have more strokes than any other population group.
*The good news: ‘stroke’ is highly preventable.
“Small changes can be lifesaving including things like drinking one less soda a day, walking five minutes and doubling vegetable intake while reducing meat consumption. We didn’t get into health turmoil overnight, we won’t get out of it overnight…” –Dr. Crystal Moore, a Chesapeake, Virginia pathologist
Here’s her prescription:
- Control Blood Pressure: Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a major risk factor for having a stroke. Dr. Moore recommends getting blood pressure checked and taking medication if it’s too high. She adds blood pressure can be significantly reduced through exercise and weight loss.
- Stop Smoking Tobacco:“Nobody ever smoked for 20 years and said, ‘Yes, that was a great idea,’ Dr. Moore said, adding, “It’s a product that kills one out of three users and if people realized that they’d stop.”
- Manage Diabetes:People with diabetes are at a greater risk for having a stroke. Dr Moore recommends getting tested and sticking with treatment if the test is positive.
- Eat Healthy and Lose Weight:Most Americans need to lose weight, but even people who are at a normal weight sometimes need to eat better. “What we consume is tremendously important,” Dr. Moore said, “We are what we eat. I don’t like to use the word, ‘diet.’ Have lean meats, lots of fruits and vegetables. Decrease fats and processed foods. Do not drink most of your calories. I’ve known people to just stop drinking soft drinks and lose a tremendous amount of weight just from that one change.”
- Exercise:Ideally, we should be exercising a minimum of 30 minutes a day, such as brisk walk. “It doesn’t have to be 30 minutes all at one time. It can be broken-down to ten-minute increments.” However, once that goal is reached, Dr. Moore suggests ramping-up your exercise pattern. “Certainly the more rigorous and longer it goes on, the better,” she said. https://goo.gl/jCNrbo
