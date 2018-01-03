Health: ‘Stroke’ can be deadly, but is highly preventable 

*Someone has a stroke every 40 seconds, making it the fifth leading cause of death in the US”

CBN News- A public funeral was held Wednesday for veteran newscaster Amanda Davis who suffered a “massive spontaneous stroke” while waiting to board an airplane last week.

The 62-year-old award-winning journalist was a beloved fixture in Atlanta local television news for thirty years, most recently serving as morning anchor for the local CBS affiliate.

Someone has a stroke every 40 seconds, making it the fifth leading cause of death in the US. African-Americans have more strokes than any other population group.

*The good news: ‘stroke’ is highly preventable.

“Small changes can be lifesaving including things like drinking one less soda a day, walking five minutes and doubling vegetable intake while reducing meat consumption. We didn’t get into health turmoil overnight, we won’t get out of it overnight…” –Dr. Crystal Moore, a Chesapeake, Virginia pathologist

Here’s her prescription: