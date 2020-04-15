Health: Social distance your toothbrush?

Here are some tips on toothbrush safety during the COVID-19 pandemic (Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal)

*Social distance your toothbrushes. Avoid side-by-side storage of your family’s toothbrushes between uses. Keep it upright in a cup or separate holder from any other toothbrushes in the household, and let it air dry.

*Wash your hands before use. Never touch your mouth or brush or floss your teeth before you wash your hands thoroughly (at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol.) Make sure to wash your hands afterwards, too.

*Disinfect the handle. Wipe the handle with a safe disinfectant after use.

*Don’t contaminate a toothbrush. Be cautious if you and your family members share the same tube of toothpaste. Don’t touch the tip of the tube directly onto your toothbrush. And this should go without saying, but don’t share a toothbrush with anyone else.

*Toss the toothbrush if you’ve been sick. You may want to replace the toothbrush, or the head if you are using an electric toothbrush, with a new one after recovering from illness to avoid the risk of getting sick again.

Since not everyone who is ill shows symptoms of COVID-19, you should practice careful hygiene, especially if someone in the household is in a high-risk group.

