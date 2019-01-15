Health:  Sleeping less than six hours could increase risk of cardiovascular disease

Results of a new study suggesting that people who slept fewer than six hours a night were 27% more likely to develop a “buildup of plaque in the body’s arteries” (atherosclerosis) compared to those who got between seven and eight hours of sleep a night.
Also, people who stayed up later had a higher mortality rate than those who go to sleep early. And ‘quality’ of sleep matters, too,
-Journal of the American College of Cardiology
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/01/15/poor-sleep-may-increase-risk-cardiovascular-disease-study/2578203002/
