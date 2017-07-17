Health: Riding a roller coaster can help you pass a kidney stone?

A groundbreaking new study from a urologist in Michigan. An initial test suggests that if your stone is smaller than five millimeters, riding roller coasters will likely help it pass. Something to do with centripetal force and the stones must be ‘small’. Whatever works, right?!!
BTW: $3.8 billion dollars is spent each year on kidney stone treatment in US.
Source: The Atlantic https://goo.gl/wKd26j
