Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Health: Riding a roller coaster can help you pass a kidney stone?

Health: Riding a roller coaster can help you pass a kidney stone?

Verne HillJul 17, 2017Comments Off on Health: Riding a roller coaster can help you pass a kidney stone?

Like

A groundbreaking new study from a urologist in Michigan.  An initial test suggests that if your stone is smaller than five millimeters, riding roller coasters will likely help it pass. Something to do with centripetal force and the stones must be ‘small’.  Whatever works, right?!!

BTW: $3.8 billion dollars is spent each year on kidney stone treatment in US.

Source: The Atlantic   https://goo.gl/wKd26j

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostEVENT: WFU Women's Football Camp this Thursday (July 20)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

EVENT: WFU Women’s Football Camp this Thursday (July 20)

Verne HillJul 17, 2017

Today is ‘World Emoji Day’

Verne HillJul 17, 2017

HISTORY OF THE CHRISTIAN FLAG

Verne HillJul 17, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
19
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 19 @ 7:30 am – Aug 18 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
26
Mon
all-day Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Summer Adventure & Apprentice Camps @ Old Salem (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 – Jul 28 all-day
Summer Adventures Program dates: June 26-30 (1st & 2nd grade) July 10-14 (6th – 8th grade) July 17-21 & July 24-28 (3rd – 5th grade) Go back in time to the early 19th century and learn about[...]
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 26 @ 7:30 am – Aug 25 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes