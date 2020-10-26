Search
Verne HillOct 26, 2020Comments Off on Health: Parents urged to choose alternatives to Trick-or-treating…

The State Health Department (NC DHHS) is “strongly” recommending that residents choose alternate, safe Halloween activities instead of the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

*The guidelines specifically request that residents refrain from handing candy directly to children, either at houses or at “trunk or treat” events, or leaving candy in a bowl or bucket for children to help themselves.

*Crowded indoor costume parties should be avoided.

*Outdoor parties with attendees wearing masks and practicing social distancing pose less of a risk. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=468

*A list of alternative activities, categorized as “low-risk” or “moderate risk,” can be found by entering “NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Halloween” in a web browser.

https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Halloween.pdf

 

