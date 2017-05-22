Search
Health: No juice boxes for the little ones?

Verne HillMay 22, 2017Comments Off on Health: No juice boxes for the little ones?

Experts telling parents that kids under the age of 1 should avoid fruit juice, older kids should drink it only sparingly and all children should focus, instead, on eating whole fruit, that’s according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.  Whole fruit contains fiber, which slows the absorption of sugar by the body, and it also makes you feel fuller than juice, which can prevent overeating.

