Health News: A new study says a well-known painkiller could cause fertility issues in males?

Researchers from Denmark, France, and China conclude that taking ibuprofen increases the risk of a condition known as compensated hypogonadism.

“We normally see this condition in elderly men, so it raises an alarm,” study author Bernard Jégou, of the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, told the Guardian. “We are concerned about it, particularly for healthy people who don’t need to take these drugs. The risk is greater than the benefit.”

The study isn’t the first to suggest that ibuprofen could be causing more harm than good. Research released in February 2017 also found that it could increase the risk of heart attacks.

The new study is a continuation of research that began with pregnant women. Advil and Motrin are two brand names for ibuprofen, an over-the-counter pain reliever.

