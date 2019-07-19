Search
Your Family Station
Health: Know the warning signs of ‘heat stroke’

Verne Hill

The most serious illness that can come from excessive heat exposure is known as “heat stroke.”  This occurs when a person’s body is overheated and is unable to control its own temperature using normal mechanisms such as sweating.

*Heat Stroke is characterized by hot, dry or damp skin and a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher. Bottom Line: Heat stroke is a serious medical emergency.

Symptoms include: confusion, nausea and vomiting, muscle cramps, sweating profusely and not feeling well also fainting, seizures, or a very high body temperature.

Common risk factors for heat related illnesses include

Extremes in age

Individuals who undergo heavy exertion in hot weather.

Lack of air conditioning or shade.

Medications that affect the body’s ability to stay hydrated and respond to heat.

Chronic medical conditions.

Wearing too much clothing.

Drinking alcohol and becoming dehydrated.

Source: Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal + Wake Forest Baptist Health

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-how-can-i-tell-if-i-m-getting/article_15e8e436-cb24-5308-bd6e-6b8f022b0416.html

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
