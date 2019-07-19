Health: Know the warning signs of ‘heat stroke’

The most serious illness that can come from excessive heat exposure is known as “heat stroke.” This occurs when a person’s body is overheated and is unable to control its own temperature using normal mechanisms such as sweating.

*Heat Stroke is characterized by hot, dry or damp skin and a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher. Bottom Line: Heat stroke is a serious medical emergency.

Symptoms include: confusion, nausea and vomiting, muscle cramps, sweating profusely and not feeling well also fainting, seizures, or a very high body temperature.

Common risk factors for heat related illnesses include…

Extremes in age

Individuals who undergo heavy exertion in hot weather.

Lack of air conditioning or shade.

Medications that affect the body’s ability to stay hydrated and respond to heat.

Chronic medical conditions.

Wearing too much clothing.

Drinking alcohol and becoming dehydrated.

Source: Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal + Wake Forest Baptist Health

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-how-can-i-tell-if-i-m-getting/article_15e8e436-cb24-5308-bd6e-6b8f022b0416.html