Health: High blood pressure numbers lowered?

Verne HillNov 14, 2017Comments Off on Health: High blood pressure numbers lowered?

America’s top heart doctors have ‘lowered’ the threshold of high blood pressure from 140 over 90…to 130 over 80. Under the new guidelines, almost half of all American adults have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, one of the leading causes of death from heart disease and stroke.
Poor diets, lack of exercise and other bad habits cause 90 percent of high blood pressure. The government no longer writes heart guidelines, leaving it to medical groups including the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology. https://goo.gl/UfAFux

High blood pressure can be controlled with medication and lifestyle changes. Weight loss is likely the most effective way to reduce blood pressure without the use of drugs. Even a weight loss of ten pounds can put people in the healthy range. Exercise is also an ideal way to reduce blood pressure.
Eating a healthy diet by avoiding processed foods and sugar and embracing vegetables also goes a long way towards healthy blood pressure.
Also, avoiding alcohol and cigarettes can help reduce blood pressure.
The change means an additional 14 percent of U.S. adults have the problem, but only 2 percent of these newly added people need medication right away; the rest should try healthier lifestyles, which get much stronger emphasis in the new advice.
“I have no doubt there will be controversy. I’m sure there will be people saying ‘We have a hard enough time getting to 140,'” said Dr. Paul Whelton, a Tulane University physician who led the guidelines panel.
But the risk for heart disease, stroke and other problems drops as blood pressure improves, and the new advice “is more honest” about how many people have a problem, he said. Currently, only half of Americans with high blood pressure have it under control.

