HEALTH: Are your groceries costing you more?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, grocery store prices rose by 2.6% on average in April (the biggest increase since February 1974) and 1% in May.

Here’s what foods rose—and which fell—in cost last month.

What Spiked in Price

Meat saw the biggest increase…

Beef and veal prices rose by nearly 11 percent on average, which is the largest monthly increase ever. Uncooked beef roasts rose 20 percent, and uncooked beef steak prices rose by close to 12 percent. Pork chops prices increased by 8 percent, and whole chickens cost 2 percent more.

*Dried beans, lentils, and peas rose 5 percent in price.

*Ice cream costs increased by close to 3 percent.

*Breakfast cereal, potatoes, tomatoes, and frozen vegetable prices all went up between 1 to 2 percent.

What Got Cheaper

*Egg prices dropped by 5 percent (though this followed a 16 percent rise in April).

*Soup and cookie prices both fell over 3 percent.

*Bread and coffee costs fell by 2 percent.

*Canned vegetables and citrus fruits dropped 1 percent in price.

https://www.health.com/syndication/grocery-prices-rise-pandemic