Health: The Good and Bad about Office Snacking

Snacks = An Office Perk? Millennial workers are more likely to get free food at work than they were to receive health care or retirement plans, according to a recent survey from Jobvite.
FACT: Eating at your desk is among the worse things you can do for your diet. Here are some problems (as well as helpful tips) with snacking in the office…
Problem: Location, Location, Location
In one frequently cited study, researchers at the Cornell Food & Brand Lab gave secretaries containers of Hershey’s kisses and recorded how many they ate. When the candies were on the secretaries’ desks, they ate 48% more than they did if they were placed 2 feet away.
Problem: It’s FREE! Not having to pay for something removes one barrier to eating it, says Traci Mann, a University of Minnesota psychology professor and author of “Secrets from the Eating Lab: The Science of Weight Loss, the Myth of Willpower, and Why You Should Never Diet Again.”
Problem: Multi-tasking can cause weight gain?
A 2001 study of French women found that those who were distracted by a detective story ate 15 percent more. And women in particular are more likely to eat while using digital devices, according to a 2014 survey of global snack habits by the Nielsen organization.
Solutions: So reducing (unhealthy) snacking at work might be as easy as changing where and how the snacks are displayed.
TIP: Leave empty wrappers on your desk as a reminder of just how much you’ve eaten.
TIP: Get rid of the candy jar. People who keep candy at their desks weigh 15.4 pounds more than people who don’t, according to one Cornell University study
TIP: Keep healthier snacks and water at hand. Chewing gum can help in a pinch. Or if you’re feeling bored, stressed or lonely — try taking a walk with a colleague.
Read More: https://goo.gl/WrwIXp
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Umbrella Alert: More rain on the way to the Triad - May 22, 2017
- Travel: Don’t forget the Pepto Bismol… - May 22, 2017
- Health: No juice boxes for the little ones? - May 22, 2017