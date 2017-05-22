Health: The Good and Bad about Office Snacking

Snacks = An Office Perk? Millennial workers are more likely to get free food at work than they were to receive health care or retirement plans, according to a recent survey from Jobvite.

FACT: Eating at your desk is among the worse things you can do for your diet. Here are some problems (as well as helpful tips) with snacking in the office…

Problem: Location, Location, Location

In one frequently cited study, researchers at the Cornell Food & Brand Lab gave secretaries containers of Hershey’s kisses and recorded how many they ate. When the candies were on the secretaries’ desks, they ate 48% more than they did if they were placed 2 feet away.

Problem: It’s FREE! Not having to pay for something removes one barrier to eating it, says Traci Mann, a University of Minnesota psychology professor and author of “Secrets from the Eating Lab: The Science of Weight Loss, the Myth of Willpower, and Why You Should Never Diet Again.”

Problem: Multi-tasking can cause weight gain?

A 2001 study of French women found that those who were distracted by a detective story ate 15 percent more. And women in particular are more likely to eat while using digital devices, according to a 2014 survey of global snack habits by the Nielsen organization.

Solutions: So reducing (unhealthy) snacking at work might be as easy as changing where and how the snacks are displayed.

TIP: Leave empty wrappers on your desk as a reminder of just how much you’ve eaten.

TIP: Get rid of the candy jar. People who keep candy at their desks weigh 15.4 pounds more than people who don’t, according to one Cornell University study

TIP: Keep healthier snacks and water at hand. Chewing gum can help in a pinch. Or if you’re feeling bored, stressed or lonely — try taking a walk with a colleague.

