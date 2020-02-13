Scientists now tell us the Standard American Diet (SAD) causes even more deaths than smoking. This diet largely consists of ultra-processed foods loaded with chemicals, added sugars, and industrial oils.
A growing number of doctors and other health experts recommend replacing the SAD diet with one that’s full of whole, plant-based foods. Whole foods are ones that are as close to their original state as possible, and plant-based foods, as the name suggests, are those that grew out of the ground.
These Foods Could Save Your Life
Consume the following plant-based foods each day:
3 Servings of Beans (such as hummus, lentils or tofu)
3 Servings of Other Fruit
3 Servings of Whole Grains (such as 100% whole grain bread, oatmeal or pasta)
2 Servings of Greens (such as kale, romaine or collards)
2 Servings of Other Vegetables (such as mushrooms)
1 Serving of Cruciferous Vegetables (such as broccoli, cauliflower or Brussels sprouts)
1 Serving of Berries
1 Serving of Nuts
1 Tablespoon of Ground Flaxseed
1/4 Teaspoon of Turmeric
Here are the four major plant-based diets.
- Vegan: 100% plant food. No animal products whatsoever
2. Vegetarian: Mostly plants but some eggs and dairy foods
3. Pescatarian: Mostly plants but some eggs, dairy and seafood
4. Flexitarian: Mostly plants but some eggs, dairy, seafood, poultry and meat
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2020/february/americas-deadly-diet-why-these-foods-and-recipes-could-save-your-life
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Early Voting: View Sample Ballots, Polling Locations - February 13, 2020
- Health: These Foods Could Save Your Life - February 13, 2020
- “Give Blood to Give Time” - February 13, 2020