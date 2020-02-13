Search
Health: These Foods Could Save Your Life

Verne HillFeb 13, 2020

Scientists now tell us the Standard American Diet (SAD) causes even more deaths than smoking. This diet largely consists of ultra-processed foods loaded with chemicals, added sugars, and industrial oils.

A growing number of doctors and other health experts recommend replacing the SAD diet with one that’s full of whole, plant-based foods. Whole foods are ones that are as close to their original state as possible, and plant-based foods, as the name suggests, are those that grew out of the ground.

Consume the following plant-based foods each day:

3 Servings of Beans (such as hummus, lentils or tofu)
3 Servings of Other Fruit
3 Servings of Whole Grains (such as 100% whole grain bread, oatmeal or pasta)

 2 Servings of Greens (such as kale, romaine or collards)
2 Servings of Other Vegetables (such as mushrooms)

1 Serving of Cruciferous Vegetables (such as broccoli, cauliflower or Brussels sprouts)

1 Serving of Berries
1 Serving of Nuts

1 Tablespoon of Ground Flaxseed

 1/4 Teaspoon of Turmeric

Here are the four major plant-based diets.

  1. Vegan: 100% plant food. No animal products whatsoever
    2. Vegetarian: Mostly plants but some eggs and dairy foods
    3. Pescatarian: Mostly plants but some eggs, dairy and seafood
    4. Flexitarian: Mostly plants but some eggs, dairy, seafood, poultry and meat

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2020/february/americas-deadly-diet-why-these-foods-and-recipes-could-save-your-life

