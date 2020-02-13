Health: These Foods Could Save Your Life

Scientists now tell us the Standard American Diet (SAD) causes even more deaths than smoking. This diet largely consists of ultra-processed foods loaded with chemicals, added sugars, and industrial oils.

A growing number of doctors and other health experts recommend replacing the SAD diet with one that’s full of whole, plant-based foods. Whole foods are ones that are as close to their original state as possible, and plant-based foods, as the name suggests, are those that grew out of the ground.

These Foods Could Save Your Life

Consume the following plant-based foods each day:

3 Servings of Beans (such as hummus, lentils or tofu)

3 Servings of Other Fruit

3 Servings of Whole Grains (such as 100% whole grain bread, oatmeal or pasta)

2 Servings of Greens (such as kale, romaine or collards)

2 Servings of Other Vegetables (such as mushrooms)

1 Serving of Cruciferous Vegetables (such as broccoli, cauliflower or Brussels sprouts)

1 Serving of Berries

1 Serving of Nuts

1 Tablespoon of Ground Flaxseed

1/4 Teaspoon of Turmeric

Here are the four major plant-based diets.

Vegan: 100% plant food. No animal products whatsoever

2. Vegetarian: Mostly plants but some eggs and dairy foods

3. Pescatarian: Mostly plants but some eggs, dairy and seafood

4. Flexitarian: Mostly plants but some eggs, dairy, seafood, poultry and meat

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2020/february/americas-deadly-diet-why-these-foods-and-recipes-could-save-your-life