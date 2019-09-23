Search
Health: Fall Prevention Awareness

Verne HillSep 23, 2019Comments Off on Health: Fall Prevention Awareness

FACT: Every 11 seconds an older adult is seen in the ER for a fall related injury!

NC Baptist Aging Ministry reminding us that…

Today is ‘Fall Prevention Awareness Day’!

Check out these 6 TIPS to keeping your feet on the ground –

https://www.ncoa.org/healthy-aging/falls-prevention/preventing-falls-tips-for-older-adults-and-caregivers/take-control-of-your-health-6-steps-to-prevent-a-fall/

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

