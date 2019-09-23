Health: Fall Prevention Awareness

FACT: Every 11 seconds an older adult is seen in the ER for a fall related injury!
NC Baptist Aging Ministry reminding us that…
Today is ‘Fall Prevention Awareness Day’!
Check out these 6 TIPS to keeping your feet on the ground –
https://www.ncoa.org/healthy-aging/falls-prevention/preventing-falls-tips-for-older-adults-and-caregivers/take-control-of-your-health-6-steps-to-prevent-a-fall/
