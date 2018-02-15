Health: Exercise safety during the winter months

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 18, 2018)

Ryan Billings with Novant Health will share some simple and common sense tips as we exercise safety during the winter months. Ryan will talk about a February Re-Focus: Getting back on track with your new year’s exercise goals (if you’ve fallen off the wagon). plus some myth-busters when it comes to Women and Resistance Training.

Ryan Billings is a Clinical administrator with Novant Health. Ryan worked as the head strength and conditioning coach at High Point University for 12 years.

Plus

Verne chats with Singer / Songwriter Kari Jobe about music and motherhood. Kari Jobe will be one of the featured artists at Winter Jam 2018, Feb 24th at the Greensboro Coliseum.