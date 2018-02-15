Search
Health: Exercise safety during the winter months

Verne HillFeb 15, 2018Comments Off on Health: Exercise safety during the winter months

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ  (FEB 18, 2018)

Ryan Billings with Novant Health will share some simple and common sense tips as we exercise safety during the winter months. Ryan will talk about a February Re-Focus: Getting back on track with your new year’s exercise goals (if you’ve fallen off the wagon).  plus some myth-busters when it comes to Women and Resistance Training.

Ryan Billings  is a Clinical administrator with Novant Health.  Ryan worked as the head strength and conditioning coach at High Point University for 12 years.

Verne chats with Singer / Songwriter Kari Jobe about music and motherhood.  Kari Jobe will be one of the featured artists at Winter Jam 2018, Feb 24th at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
