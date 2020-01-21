Health: Clean your mobile phone!

Experts suggest that washing your hands is one of the best ways to help prevent the flu from spreading. But what about all the germs that are likely lurking on our mobile phone?

*A past study by the University of Arizona said mobile phones can carry more bacteria than a toilet seat. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why your phone could be a factor in spreading the flu. But it doesn’t have to be.

Disinfecting our devices regularly will help kill germs and viruses. In an interview with the New York Times, a technician from Best Buy’s Geek Squad explained his mixture, which includes isopropyl alcohol and distilled water. Simply fill a spray bottle with the mixture (60/40 alcohol) then wet a microfiber cloth. Clean your device and use a foam swab instead of a Q-tip for the tight areas.

