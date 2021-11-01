Health Care ACA Open Enrollment thru DEC 15

Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace – starts TODAY (NOV 1, 2021) and continues thru December 15 for 2022.
Questions? Call (855) 408-1212 / www.healthcare.gov
Helpful Link: https://www.ncnavigator.net/schedule-assistance
https://journalnow.com/news/local/more-insurer-options-available-for-north-carolinians-on-federal-aca-health-exchange/article
