Health: Broccoli isn’t just good for you.

Scientists now finding that Broccoli holds a key molecule that could be the ‘Achilles’s Heel’ of cancer. That’s good news!

The discovery could be the key to unlocking “one of the most important tumor suppressors in the history of cancer genetics.” Broccoli is part of the cru-CI- fer-ous vegetable family, which includes cauliflower, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts.

Read more: https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/broccoli-isnt-just-good-for-you-scientists-find-it-holds-molecule-that-could-be-the-achilless-heel-of-cancer/