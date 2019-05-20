Search
Health: Broccoli isn’t just good for you.

Verne HillMay 20, 2019

Scientists now finding that Broccoli holds a key molecule that could be the ‘Achilles’s Heel’ of cancer. That’s good news!

The discovery could be the key to unlocking “one of the most important tumor suppressors in the history of cancer genetics.” Broccoli is part of the cru-CI- fer-ous vegetable family, which includes cauliflower, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts.

Read more:  https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/broccoli-isnt-just-good-for-you-scientists-find-it-holds-molecule-that-could-be-the-achilless-heel-of-cancer/

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
