Health: Broccoli isn’t just good for you.

Scientists now finding that Broccoli holds a key molecule that could be the ‘Achilles’s Heel’ of cancer. That’s good news!
The discovery could be the key to unlocking “one of the most important tumor suppressors in the history of cancer genetics.” Broccoli is part of the cru-CI- fer-ous vegetable family, which includes cauliflower, cabbage, kale and Brussels sprouts.
Read more: https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/broccoli-isnt-just-good-for-you-scientists-find-it-holds-molecule-that-could-be-the-achilless-heel-of-cancer/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- CCM: Amy Grant’s daughter just tied the knot? - May 20, 2019
- Monday News, May 20, 2019 - May 20, 2019
- $500 Scholarships Available - May 20, 2019