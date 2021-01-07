Health: Best Ways to Lose Belly Fat 

The Best Ways to Lose Belly Fat

Practice intermittent fasting. No eating right before bedtime! So, if you finish dinner by 8 p.m. and have breakfast at 8 a.m., you complete a 12-hour fast.

Limit alcohol.

Cut out refined carbs and added sugar. Refined carbs include fast foods, white rice, white flour, pastries, pasta, pizzas, desserts, and cereals. Good Carbs: Quinoa, buckwheat, sweet potatoes, beets, blueberries, and whole-grain or gluten-free oats. Reminder: ‘Carbs are not the enemy. But, not all carbohydrates are equal’.

Keep exercise consistent.

Modest exercise like going for a long walk will help to burn calories and keep a more lean body mass “No matter how much of a sweat you work up, you can’t erase a bad diet”

Reduce stress and prioritize sleep.

When we’re asleep, our bodies do all of the hard repair work from the day. Many good hormones are secreted during sleep that promote healing.

Mimic the Mediterranean diet.

Consume more healthy fats like avocados, nuts, olive oils, along with vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. According to one study, those who follow this eating regimen long-term showed a notable decrease in waistlines. Plus, did you know that the Mediterranean diet is the Best Diet for Weight Loss.

https://www.eatthis.com/best-ways-to-lose-belly-fat-for-good/

NOTE: For the fourth year in a row, the Mediterranean diet continues to be named the best overall diet, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking revealed Monday. The Mediterranean diet, which is consistently backed by studies showing a correlation with decreased risk of disease, also nabbed the No. 1 spot for best diets for healthy eating, easiest diets to follow, best diets for diabetes, best plant based diets and best heart-healthy diets.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/food-dining/2021/01/05/best-diet-2021-mediterranean-food-healthy-eating/4140496001/