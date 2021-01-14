Health: Best Ways to Boost Your Metabolism

Scale still won’t budge?

These 50 tips will help turn your metabolism into a fat-burning machine…

Drink a glass of water in the morning when you wake up

Nutritionists suggesting, one of the best and cheapest ways to give your metabolism a jolt is to drink water (20 to 32 ounces) shortly after waking. Why? During sleep, your body’s metabolic function slows down, and unless you wake up in the middle of the night to swig some water, you’re not taking in any fluids.

Add mustard to meals

Add mustard to your meal and feel the burn—literally! Scientists at England’s Oxford Polytechnic Institute found that by eating just one teaspoon of mustard (about 5 calories) can boost the metabolism by up to 25% for several hours after eating.

Eat an apple a day

Apples are a low-calorie, nutrient dense source of fiber, which studies have proven to be integral to reducing visceral fat. A recent study from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center found that for every 10-gram increase in soluble fiber eaten per day, visceral fat was reduced by 3.7 percent over five years!

Stand at work three hours a day

One way to burn more calories daily is to stand more and sit less.

A British study found that standing at work burned 50 more calories per hour than sitting. Consider this: If you stand for just three hours of your day, in one year you’d expend more than 30,000 extra calories—which amounts to about 8 pounds of fat!

More at this link: https://www.eatthis.com/best-ways-to-speed-up-your-metabolism/