Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Health: The Benefits of a Smile

Health: The Benefits of a Smile

Verne HillDec 19, 2019Comments Off on Health: The Benefits of a Smile

Like

A smile can make a positive impact in any situation.

And it’s contagious!!

 

Benefits to smiling…

*Smiling makes you feel happier and healthier.

Happiness is not just an emotion but a positive perspective that can lead to behavioral changes. And that overall feeling of happiness reduces your heart rate, reduces the effect of pain and stress, and calms the body overall.

*Smiling provides a positive image to others.

This builds healthier relationships, personal and business, and demonstrates confidence. People are more likely to respond and are respectful in return.

*Smiling regularly innately helps you find things to laugh and smile about. Get into the habit of consciously looking at things that are uplifting or funny. You will be more aware (and in tune) with your surroundings and more likely to be engaged in a positive way as second nature.

*Smiling is a great way to be social.

A smile is welcoming and makes you more approachable. You can change someone’s day by smiling at them. You don’t know what they’re dealing with. That simple smile is reassuring and tells them “it’s going to be okay.”

*Smiling has a calming effect on you.

Endorphins are released when you smile, that brings your stress levels down and reduces negative feelings. You are also less likely to feel anxious.

Bottom Line: Don’t let the power of a smile go to waste.

Say thank you often, tell others how much you appreciate them, and offer a compliment. This habit only takes a few minutes each day. You’ll be happy to see all those smiles in return.     -Research from Health Advocate Brigitte Cutshall

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/what-a-smile-can-do_b_594bda1ce4b07cdb1933c04e

 

“He will yet fill your mouth with laughter, and your lips with shouting.”

Job 8:21

 

“A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” 

Proverbs 17:22

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostS@5: WBFJ Christmas Blessings 2019
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: WBFJ Christmas Blessings 2019

Verne HillDec 19, 2019

LoveLife: Singing Carols for LIFE…

Verne HillDec 19, 2019

Important Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Verne HillDec 19, 2019

Community Events

Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
14
Thu
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
Nov
15
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 15 2019 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2020 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Dec
1
Sun
all-day Vintage Bible College Winter Qua... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Winter Qua... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2019 – Jan 6 2020 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Winter Quarter begins[...]
Dec
6
Fri
all-day “An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
“An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
Dec 6 – Dec 22 all-day
Presented by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens, it’s Christmas Eve 1887 and a passing stranger is welcomed into Salem Tavern by a cheerful group celebrating the[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes