Health: The Benefits of a Smile

A smile can make a positive impact in any situation.

And it’s contagious!!

Benefits to smiling…

*Smiling makes you feel happier and healthier.

Happiness is not just an emotion but a positive perspective that can lead to behavioral changes. And that overall feeling of happiness reduces your heart rate, reduces the effect of pain and stress, and calms the body overall.

*Smiling provides a positive image to others.

This builds healthier relationships, personal and business, and demonstrates confidence. People are more likely to respond and are respectful in return.

*Smiling regularly innately helps you find things to laugh and smile about. Get into the habit of consciously looking at things that are uplifting or funny. You will be more aware (and in tune) with your surroundings and more likely to be engaged in a positive way as second nature.

*Smiling is a great way to be social.

A smile is welcoming and makes you more approachable. You can change someone’s day by smiling at them. You don’t know what they’re dealing with. That simple smile is reassuring and tells them “it’s going to be okay.”

*Smiling has a calming effect on you.

Endorphins are released when you smile, that brings your stress levels down and reduces negative feelings. You are also less likely to feel anxious.

Bottom Line: Don’t let the power of a smile go to waste.

Say thank you often, tell others how much you appreciate them, and offer a compliment. This habit only takes a few minutes each day. You’ll be happy to see all those smiles in return. -Research from Health Advocate Brigitte Cutshall

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/what-a-smile-can-do_b_594bda1ce4b07cdb1933c04e

“He will yet fill your mouth with laughter, and your lips with shouting.”

Job 8:21

“A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”

Proverbs 17:22