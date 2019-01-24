Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Health benefits of peanut butter. Really!?!

Health benefits of peanut butter. Really!?!

Verne HillJan 24, 2019Comments Off on Health benefits of peanut butter. Really!?!

Like

Today is National Peanut Butter Day

Peanuts and peanut butter contain nutrients that may boost a person’s heart health and improve blood sugar levels.

Depending on how people use peanut butter in their diet, it can help them lose weight, or put on pounds during weight training or bodybuilding. However, peanut butter is high in calories and fat, so people should enjoy it in moderation.

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323781.php

 

Eating peanut butter in moderation and as part of an overall healthful

                       diet may provide the following benefits:

-Weight loss

-Boosting heart health

-Managing blood sugar levels

Peanut butter is a relatively low-carbohydrate food that contains good amounts of fats and protein, as well as some fiber.  These characteristics mean that peanut butter, with no added sugar, does not have a significant impact on blood glucose levels. This means it can be a good option for those with diabetes.

-Reducing the risk of breast disease

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

86-year-old grandmother does THIS to drop 100 pounds

Verne HillJan 24, 2019

Thursday News, January 24, 2019 

Verne HillJan 24, 2019

LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Verne HillJan 23, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
24
Thu
6:30 pm WBFJ Christian Skate Night @ Skateland USA (Clemmons)
WBFJ Christian Skate Night @ Skateland USA (Clemmons)
Jan 24 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Cost: $5.00 (includes skate rental) Come out and skate to all your favorite tunes you hear on WBFJ! 336.721.1560 Register to win an Amazon Echo!!!  
Jan
25
Fri
all-day “Game Plan” Men’s Conference (Li... @ Crossover Community Church (High Point)
“Game Plan” Men’s Conference (Li... @ Crossover Community Church (High Point)
Jan 25 – Jan 26 all-day
The conference is a live simulcast from First Baptist Church in Woodstock, Georgia and broadcast at Crossover Community Church (High Point) Conference Schedule: 1/25 @ 5:30pm & 1/26 (8:00am-12:30pm) Guest Speakers: Pastor Johnny Hunt, Jeremy[...]
4:00 pm “Coaches vs. Cancer” Basketball ... @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
“Coaches vs. Cancer” Basketball ... @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
Jan 25 @ 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Come cheer on the Triad Titans (boys & girls teams) as they do battle on the hardwood against Community Baptist; all for a great cause! Proceeds: Cancer Research 336.996.7573  x107 Everyone is encouraged to wear pink!!
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jan 25 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes