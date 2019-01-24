Health benefits of peanut butter. Really!?!

Today is National Peanut Butter Day
Peanuts and peanut butter contain nutrients that may boost a person’s heart health and improve blood sugar levels.
Depending on how people use peanut butter in their diet, it can help them lose weight, or put on pounds during weight training or bodybuilding. However, peanut butter is high in calories and fat, so people should enjoy it in moderation.
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/323781.php
Eating peanut butter in moderation and as part of an overall healthful
diet may provide the following benefits:
-Weight loss
-Boosting heart health
-Managing blood sugar levels
Peanut butter is a relatively low-carbohydrate food that contains good amounts of fats and protein, as well as some fiber. These characteristics mean that peanut butter, with no added sugar, does not have a significant impact on blood glucose levels. This means it can be a good option for those with diabetes.
-Reducing the risk of breast disease
