The health benefits of Cinnamon

In 2017, researchers at the University of Michigan uncovered that an essential oil that gives cinnamon its flavor (called cinnamaldehyde) improves metabolic health by acting directly on fat cells. Essentially, getting fat cells to start burning energy.

Cinnamon will have your body melting fat, and can help keep you healthy in other ways

*A study from the Journal of Food Science found that cinnamon acts as a prebiotic, which promotes the growth of good bacteria in your gut.

*Another study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society found that cinnamon can help improve blood sugar control in people with prediabetes.

