Health Alert: Our mobile phones are filthy…

How often should we ‘clean’ our mobile phones? Experts suggest making it a ‘daily habit’.
Bottom line: Our mobile phones are filthy. It’s estimated that people who check their phone all day end up touching the screen 5,000 times in 24 hours.
On the low end, most of us tend to handle our phone about three hours each day.
The CDC reports that 80% of all infections are associated with our hands.
So, wash that screen then wipe down that phone (then wash your hands again).
https://www.studyfinds.org/study-mobile-phones-may-act-as-trojan-horses-for-coronavirus-other-diseases/
