Healing Art: Erwin students express ‘Thanks’ through art

“Art gives you a chance to express yourself and express your feelings in a safe way. We talked about how good we feel now and how scared we were. But now we are feeling good.” -Mary Young, an Art teacher with Erwin Montessori Elementary

When Erwin Montessori Elementary students lost their Greensboro school to the April 15 tornado, Alamance Elementary made room for them.

Art teacher Mary Young (with Erwin Montessori Elementary) was able to salvage a few supplies like paint, a lot of what the kids are using is coming from donations. “The generosity we felt and the simple things like yarn and cardboard, are just awesome…”

Erwin students have been busy expressing their ‘Thanks’ through art. Here is what some students are saying…

“Dear Alamance (Elementary), thank you very much for welcoming us with kindness and a warm smile. I love the school and wish I could be here forever.”

“I thought I would have a different teacher and classmates. But I have the same thing.”

“Thank you Alamance for letting us into your school,” said a student. “We are really thankful and together we are strong.”

NOTE: When the Erwin students are done making thanking you cards, Ms Young will make a large accordion book and present it to Alamance Elementary.

Fox 8: https://is.gd/4n4B8k