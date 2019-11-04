Search
Happy Meal turns 40

Nov 04, 2019

A special limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal will be available starting this Thursday (Nov 7- Nov 11). 

Parents, kids and collectors, take note.  McDonald’s is bringing back some of the most popular Happy Meal toys to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its kids’ meals.   Fifteen ‘toys’ will be available (with two extra Disney exclusives).

BTW: The first McDonald’s kids’ meals were introduced in June 1979…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2019/10/31/mcdonalds-surprise-happy-meal-retro-toys-return-nov-7-11/4113190002/

The toy lineup: Between Nov. 7-11 while supplies last, the following toys will be in McDonald’s Happy Meals:

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991

McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Bros.): 1996

Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

Furby (Hasbro): 1999

Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

