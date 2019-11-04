Happy Meal turns 40

A special limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal will be available starting this Thursday (Nov 7- Nov 11).
Parents, kids and collectors, take note. McDonald’s is bringing back some of the most popular Happy Meal toys to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its kids’ meals. Fifteen ‘toys’ will be available (with two extra Disney exclusives).
BTW: The first McDonald’s kids’ meals were introduced in June 1979…
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2019/10/31/mcdonalds-surprise-happy-meal-retro-toys-return-nov-7-11/4113190002/
The toy lineup: Between Nov. 7-11 while supplies last, the following toys will be in McDonald’s Happy Meals:
Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Bros.): 1996
Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997
Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
Furby (Hasbro): 1999
Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002
Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
