Happy Campers: Summer Camp Week on WBFJ (April 9-15, 2018)

Join the WBFJ Morning Show as we focus on various ‘local’ summer camps in the WBFJ listening area all this week. Win a week at camp each day…
(MON) CAMP CARAWAY in Sophia
MARK MOORE
(TUE) Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro
JOSH BRITTON
(WED) The Vineyard Camp & Retreat Center in Westfield
https://vineyardcamp.com/pages/about-us
SPENCER SANTIAGO
(THURS) Camp Merriwood (Clemmons)
https://www.campmerriwood.net/
Terry + Hannah
(FRI) YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County
VAL ELLIOTT
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
