Happy Campers: Summer Camp Week on WBFJ (April 9-15, 2018)

Happy Campers: Summer Camp Week on WBFJ (April 9-15, 2018)

Verne Hill Apr 06, 2018

Join the WBFJ Morning Show as we focus on various ‘local’ summer camps in the WBFJ listening area all this week.  Win a week at camp each day…

 

(MON) CAMP CARAWAY in Sophia

http://www.campcaraway.org/

MARK MOORE

 

(TUE) Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro

https://www.mtshepherd.org/

JOSH BRITTON

 

(WED)  The Vineyard Camp & Retreat Center in Westfield

https://vineyardcamp.com/pages/about-us

SPENCER SANTIAGO

 

(THURS)  Camp Merriwood   (Clemmons)

https://www.campmerriwood.net/

Terry + Hannah

 

(FRI)    YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County

https://www.camphanes.org/

VAL ELLIOTT

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

