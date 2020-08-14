Happy Birthday, Miss Hester Ford of Charlotte

Miss Hester Ford is turning 116 years old on Saturday, Aug 15.

Miss Hester – the oldest living American, and the seventh oldest person in the world – will ring in her 116th birthday from her home, because of her age and the current pandemic. Still, two of Miss Hester’s grandkids (Mary Hill and Clayton Harris) have planned a giant drive-thru celebration for their granny this weekend.

Miss Hester was born on August 15, 1904 – in Lancaster, South Carolina – where she worked on a farm, picking cotton and cutting wood. Yes, she remembers the 1918 Flu pandemic.

Miss Hester has 12 children, 48 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren, and approximately 120 great-great-grandchildren.

BTW: Unfortunately, the pandemic threat has forced Miss Hester to stay inside her home and even miss church over the past few months.

Good News: Her church sends over sermon CDs and the deacons come and give her communion (and offer prayer). https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/heartwarming/oldest-living-american-is-from-charlotte-and-shes-celebrating-her-116th-birthday-amidst-coronavirus-pandemic/