Happy 27th Birthday to WBFJ-FM

Remember 1994?
The Summer Olympics were held in Atlanta.
Average Income per year $36,300.00
Average Cost of new house $118,200.00
Cost of a gallon of Gas $1.22
Loaf of Bread $1.15
US Postage Stamp 32 cents
Average cost of new car $16,300.00
Minimum Hourly Wage Raised To $5.15
Top Movies of 1994 include Independence Day, Twister, and 101 Dalmatians
Must have Christmas toy – Tickle Me Elmo.
Nintendo releases their newest gaming system the Nintendo 64 https://www.thepeoplehistory.com/1996.html
WBFJ FM went on the air on this date – September 09, 1994. 27 years of music and ministry, serving the community! Thank you for listening, supporting and praying YOUR Family Station!
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
