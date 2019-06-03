Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Happiness: Top 10 scientifically proven ways to increase well-being

Happiness: Top 10 scientifically proven ways to increase well-being

Verne HillJun 03, 2019Comments Off on Happiness: Top 10 scientifically proven ways to increase well-being

Like

Fact: Happiness turns out to be a worthwhile pursuit.

Happier people are physically healthier, have stronger immune systems, are more creative and productive at work, have more friends, make more money and are more likely to get married, a review of more than 200 studies found. They even live longer than their ‘half empty’ peers.

*50% of our happiness is genetic.

*Surprisingly, a tiny 10% of happiness depends on life circumstances, such as income, education, health or marital status.

*So, what about the other 40%?  We can manipulate 40% of our happiness level by consciously adopting the behaviors of happy people.

 

Top 10 scientifically proven ways to increase well-being:

-Once a week, write down five things you are grateful for, in all aspects of your life.

-Practice optimistic thinking: Notice what’s right instead of what’s wrong…

-Nurture relationships.  Proactively schedule time with family and friends.

-Commit to meaningful goals that are personally rewarding (instead of focusing on gaining the approval of others).

-Develop coping strategies to navigate setbacks.

-Learn to forgive.

-Spend time on “flow” experiences—those activities in which you are so absorbed that time seems to disappear, whether it’s sports, music, reading, writing, etc.

-Learn to meditate.

-Participate in a religious service at least once a week.

-Be physically active every day. https://www.lightworkers.com/10-scientifically-proven-ways-to-be-happier/

 

“At the end of the day, happiness is a choice. And it takes discipline…”

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostRECALL: Ready-to-Eat Chicken products
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Beach Safety: Which is more dangerous – sharks or rip currents?

Verne HillJun 03, 2019

What is the purpose of Guardian ad Litem?

Verne HillJun 03, 2019

RECALL: Ready-to-Eat Chicken products

Verne HillJun 03, 2019

Community Events

Jun
6
Thu
8:30 am Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Jun 6 @ 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
This initial training is a 3-day intensive school that covers an overview of what makes a Chaplain. You will leave with the tools to start you in this calling. This training does not make you[...]
Jun
7
Fri
8:30 am Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Jun 7 @ 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
This initial training is a 3-day intensive school that covers an overview of what makes a Chaplain. You will leave with the tools to start you in this calling. This training does not make you[...]
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Jun 7 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
Jun
8
Sat
8:00 am Yard Sale @ Christ Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Yard Sale @ Christ Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 8 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Christian Education projects 336.722.2007
8:30 am Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Basic Chaplain Training @ First Day (High Point)
Jun 8 @ 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
This initial training is a 3-day intensive school that covers an overview of what makes a Chaplain. You will leave with the tools to start you in this calling. This training does not make you[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes