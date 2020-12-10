Hanukkah begins at sundown Thursday

Hanukkah begins at sundown tonight (Dec 10) and continues thru Friday, Dec 18. Hanukkah, which means “dedication” in Hebrew, is often called the Festival of Lights. The holiday is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional oil-rich foods, games and gifts.
The original Feast of Dedication (where Hanukkah was birthed) involved a miracle. When the Jews re-entered the temple, they could only find one small, sealed jug of olive oil that had not been contaminated. They used this small amount of oil to light the menorah in the temple, and though the oil was only enough to last one day, it miraculously lasted eight days—until more oil was made ready. Note: This is the reason Hanukkah lasts for eight days. https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/hanukkah
The Bible mentions the Feast of Dedication by name in the Gospel of John. “Then came the Festival of Dedication at Jerusalem. It was winter, and Jesus was in the temple courts…” John 10:22–23. This is the scene in which Jesus claims oneness with the Father, for which the unbelieving Jews try to apprehend and stone Him (John 10:24–39).
https://www.gotquestions.org/Feast-of-Dedication.html
