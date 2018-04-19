This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 22, 2018)
Hannah’s Haven: a Teen Challenge Center for Women
Guests…
Bonnie Harris – Founder / Director of Hannah’s Haven
Also, ‘Tiffany’ shares her testimony of deliverance after one year at Hannah’s Haven as a resident.
Hannah’s Haven is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (April 2018)
Mission: Hannah’s Haven provides a safe and stable environment for women who are in recovery from substance abuse. Transforming (women’s) lives out of the bondage of addiction.
Donate needed items: http://hannahshaven.net/needed-items/
Giving Back: Hannah’s Bridge Thrift Boutique is collecting non-perishable goods, water and toiletries to share with Greensboro residents affected by last Sunday’s deadly Tornado. *Hannah’s Bridge Thrift Boutique is located in the old William Mangum Building at 2166 Lawndale Drive Greensboro NC 27408
“Fresh Wind: Healing Conference for Women in Recovery” Friday and Saturday (April 27 + 28, 2018) at Grace Community Church in Greensboro. Free admission
http://hannahshaven.net/wp-content/uploads/Save-the-Date.jpg
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
