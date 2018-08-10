Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Hanesbrands warehouse sale (Aug 15-18, 2018)

Hanesbrands warehouse sale (Aug 15-18, 2018)

Verne HillAug 10, 2018Comments Off on Hanesbrands warehouse sale (Aug 15-18, 2018)

Like

This year’s Hanesbrands Sample warehouse sale starts next week – Wednesday thru Saturday (Aug 15-18) in Winston-Salem. 10am – 6pm

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd
*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!

http://wsfairgrounds.com/event/hanesbrands-sample-sale-2018/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNC Real ID: What you need to know...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

NC Real ID: What you need to know…

Verne HillAug 10, 2018

Greg Laurie: “Harvest” outreach billboards taken down after complaints

Verne HillAug 10, 2018

Friday News, August 10, 2018

Verne HillAug 10, 2018

Community Events

Jul
15
Sun
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Jul 15 – Aug 14 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 22 For more info: (336) 841-6511 http://www.oakview.net/upward    [...]
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jul 15 – Aug 11 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 8 For more info: (336) 996.7573 http://www.registration.upward.org/upw66299  
Aug
1
Wed
all-day WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
Aug 1 – Sep 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fix your favorite “heavenly cake” and enter it in this year’s Dixie Classic Fair! Enter on-line or download an entry form at http://www.wbfj.fm Contest entry deadline: September 1, 2018 New for 2018:[...]
Aug
11
Sat
all-day “Stuff The Bus… School Supply Dr...
“Stuff The Bus… School Supply Dr...
Aug 11 all-day
WBFJ & FOX8 in cooperation with the Salvation Boys & Girls Clubs encourage you to donate school supply items for children in the triad. Drop-off locations: 5 Below (both Winston-Salem locations) (1048 Hanes Mall Blvd[...]
7:00 am Back-To-School Yard Sale @ Gethsemane United Methodist Church (Greensboro)
Back-To-School Yard Sale @ Gethsemane United Methodist Church (Greensboro)
Aug 11 @ 7:00 am – 2:00 pm
Proceeds: Women’s Missions 336.643.3519
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes