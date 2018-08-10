This year’s Hanesbrands Sample warehouse sale starts next week – Wednesday thru Saturday (Aug 15-18) in Winston-Salem. 10am – 6pm
Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd
*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!
http://wsfairgrounds.com/event/hanesbrands-sample-sale-2018/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- NC Real ID: What you need to know… - August 10, 2018
- Hanesbrands warehouse sale (Aug 15-18, 2018) - August 10, 2018
- Greg Laurie:“Harvest” outreach billboards taken down after complaints - August 10, 2018