Hanesbrands Sample Sale Greensboro

A variety of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel will be sold at reduced prices. All inventory will be marked $10 or less. Cash and Visa and MasterCard debit/credit cards will be accepted, but not personal checks. No refunds or exchanges.
All sales are final. https://goo.gl/UK2Jcc
Hanesbrands 2nd GREENSBORO warehouse clearance sale this Thursday thru Sunday (June 22 – June 25). Location: The old Harris Teeter building at 2710 North Church Street. Sale hours: 10am – 7pm. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday 11 to 5pm
Reminder: In Winston-Salem, the annual Hanesbrands sample sale will be held the week of Aug. 14 at the Winston-Salem fairgrounds.
