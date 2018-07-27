Location for this year’s Hanesbrands Sample Sale will be at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building off Deacon Blvd
*Use Gate #5 off of Deacon Blvd for FREE Parking!
Dates: August 15 – 18, 2018
Times each day: 10am – 7pm
http://wsfairgrounds.com/event/hanesbrands-sample-sale-2018/
