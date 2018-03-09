Hanes Mall enforcing a new ‘youth’ policy this weekend

According to a press release, Hanes Mall management will begin enforcing a new policy for Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 5pm.

Hanes Mall visitors under age 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older on Friday and Saturday evenings after 5 p.m., or at any other time the policy is in effect.

“Individuals in violation of the Hanes Mall YEP program or in violation of any posted mall rules that refuse to leave the mall when requested to do so by mall security officers may be prosecuted for trespassing…”

SOURCE: Fox 8