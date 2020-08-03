More Hand sanitizers added to FDA’s ‘Do-Not-Use List

More Hand sanitizers added to FDA ‘Do-Not-Use List (Aug 01, 2020)
The FDA is warning to avoid over 100 hand sanitizers that contain methanol or wood alcohol, a substance that is considered ‘toxic’ by the FDA.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/08/01/hand-sanitizer-warning-methanol-risk-fda-avoid-these-sanitizers/5562366002/
FYI: The product labeled Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer – distributed locally in 17-ounce bottles – is being recalled because it contains methanol. This particular hand sanitizer was recently distributed by Forsyth County under a COVID-19 relief effort. Local businesses that took part in the relief program are getting emails not to use the hand sanitizer. Details on the News Blog…
https://journalnow.com/news/local/hand-sanitizer-distributed-in-winston-salem-and-forsyth-county-recalled/
Recalled hand sanitizers: The following products have been recalled as of Aug. 1:
- ITECH 361’s All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant: UPC code 628055370130.
- Transliquid Technologies’ Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer: NDC numbers include 75477-435-02, 75477-435-10, 75477-435-12, 75477-435-25, 75477-435-50 and 75477-534-10.
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer, 1-liter bottles: Two distributors. The UVT hand sanitizer is labeled with lot number 0530 and an expiration date of 04/2022 and the Saniderm Products hand sanitizer is labeled with lot number 53131626 and “Manufactured on April/1/20.”
- 4e Brands North America’s Blumen brand is “voluntarily recalling all lots of Hand Sanitizer brands to the consumer level.” This is an expansion of an earlier recall.
- Real Clean Distribuciones is voluntarily recalling all lots it manufactured within expiry of the following brand names of hand sanitizers: “Born Basic ANTI-BAC HAND SANITIZER, Scent Theory KEEP CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, Scent Theory KEEP IT CLEAN Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer and Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel to the consumer level.”
- LIQ-E S.A. de C.V. is voluntarily recalling all lots and all bottle sizes of “The OPTIMUS Instant Hand Sanitizer” manufactured between April 27 and May 8.
- Resource Recovery & Trading LLC is “voluntarily recalling all the lots manufactured by MXL Comercial S.A. de C.V.” with the following information: “Hand Sanitizer 70% Ethyl Alcohol Disinfectant Gel, packaged in 6.7 FL Oz. (200 ml) bottles, UPC 650240026020 and Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution 70% Topical Solution, packaged in 20L (5.28 Gal) liter plastic containers, UPC 37710600013 to the consumer level.”
- Broncolin is “voluntarily recalling all lots of Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol to the consumer level.” The hand sanitizer comes in four different sizes, according to the recall notice.
- Albek de Mexico is “voluntarily recalling all lots and all brands of hand sanitizer currently in US distribution to the consumer level.”
Find more information, including the product code where available, on the FDA website.
- Eskbiochem’s All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem’s Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem’s Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem’s The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem’s Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Grupo Insoma’s Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Mystic International’s Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- Tropicosmeticos’ Be Safe Hand Sanitizer
- Tropicosmeticos’ Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
- Tropicosmeticos’ Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
- Tropicosmeticos’ Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
- Tropicosmeticos’ Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
- Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- Tropicosmeticos’ Parabola Hand Sanitizer
- Tropicosmeticos’ Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
- AAA Cosmetica’s bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- AAA Cosmetica’s QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- 4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- 4E Global’s Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- 4E Global’s Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s Assured Aloe
- 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- 4E Global’s KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)
- 4E Global’s MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- DDI Multinacional’s Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- DDI Multinacional’s Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- DDI Multinacional’s Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s
- Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s Best
- Limpo Quimicos’ NeoNatural
- Limpo Quimicos’ Plus Advanced
- Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E’s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Maquiladora Miniara’s Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Maquiladora Miniara’s Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Cosmeticas’ Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
- Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto’s DAESI Hand Sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Cavalry
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- MXL Comercial’s Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
- MXL Comercial’s Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
- Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E’s Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E’s Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Broncolin’s Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Broncolin’s Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Broncolin’s Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Laboratorios Jaloma’s Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16-ounce bottle
- Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico’s Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
- Incredible Products’ GelBact Hand Sanitizer
- Incredible Products’ Hand Sanitizer
- Incredible Products’ TriCleanz
- JG Atlas Comercios’ Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
- Tritanium Labs USA’s TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer
- Albek de Mexico’s NEXT Hand Sanitizer
- Albek de Mexico’s Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol extra soft with glycerin and aloe
- Albek de Mexico’s NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Albek de Mexico’s NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Albek de Mexico’s Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
- Albek de Mexico’s Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
- Albek de Mexico’s Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
- Albek de Mexico’s Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
