Hand Sanitizer ‘advisory’

Look for the active ingredient ‘methanol’ .
The FDA has an advisory out for hand sanitizer manufactured by a specific company in Mexico (Eskbiochem SA de CV), due to the presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.
*FDA has identified the following products manufactured by Eskbiochem:
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)
BTW: The FDA reminds us to wash our hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. AND to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-advises-consumers-not-use-hand-sanitizer-products-manufactured-eskbiochem
