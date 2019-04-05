Hallmark: A record 40 new Christmas movies will soon be here?

It’s only 8 and a half months (or 264 days) til Christmas…

Hallmark Channel and its sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air a record 40 new Christmas movies later this year. The first of these movies is scheduled to debut in July.

BTW: Hallmark networks account for about half of all new holiday TV movies across all networks and streamers.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’, which kicks off October 25 (or around 200 days away).