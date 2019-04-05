Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Hallmark: A record 40 new Christmas movies will soon be here?

Hallmark: A record 40 new Christmas movies will soon be here?

Verne HillApr 05, 2019Comments Off on Hallmark: A record 40 new Christmas movies will soon be here?

Like

It’s only 8 and a half months (or 264 days) til Christmas…

Hallmark Channel and its sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air a record 40 new Christmas movies later this year.  The first of these movies is scheduled to debut in July.

BTW: Hallmark networks account for about half of all new holiday TV movies across all networks and streamers.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’, which kicks off October 25 (or around 200 days away).

https://ew.com/tv/2019/04/04/hallmark-new-christmas-movies-2019/?fbclid=IwAR2xuiQR_DcM4o5gANvtQJDPHzzX92EY9TZbjnO2ddMITsclQCjPZnag-O8

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWBFJ Happy Campers 2019 (LIST)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

BREAKTHROUGH -The Movie

Verne HillApr 05, 2019

WBFJ Happy Campers 2019 (LIST)

Verne HillApr 05, 2019

Your ‘medical debt’ has been forgiven?

Verne HillApr 05, 2019

Community Events

Mar
1
Fri
all-day Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Spring Enr... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Apr 7 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Spring Quarter begins[...]
Mar
13
Wed
all-day Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Easter Ham Giveaway!! @ Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown)
Mar 13 – Apr 6 all-day
Shady Grove Wesleyan Church (Walkertown) is giving away hams for Easter! Here are three ways to reserve your ham… Text the word HAM to 336.525.5870 Visit http://www.shadygrove.net Deadline to register is April 6 @ 5:00pm You[...]
Apr
6
Sat
7:00 am Yard Sale @ Epiphany Lutheran Church (Winston-Salem)
Yard Sale @ Epiphany Lutheran Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 6 @ 7:00 am – 11:00 am
Proceeds: Girl Scouts 336.765.7998
8:00 am Long Leaf Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Long Leaf Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Apr 6 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Bales: $5.50 (each) Proceeds: Youth Ministries 336.454.5292
9:00 am Children’s Consignment Sale @ Hillsdale United Methodist Church (Advance)
Children’s Consignment Sale @ Hillsdale United Methodist Church (Advance)
Apr 6 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Hillsdale Church Children’s and Youth’s Ministries 336-998-1098 The sale begins Thursday, April 4 (6-8pm)
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes