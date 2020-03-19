Hallmark: Christmas Movies in March?

As more people spend more time at home, Hallmark plans to run a Christmas movie marathon to help ease the nation’s social isolation.
The Hallmark Christmas movie marathon starts this Friday (March 20)
It starts on Friday March 20 at 12 p.m. and ends on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m.
https://www.etonline.com/event/hallmark-channel
