Hair loss and Covid?

Have you experienced ‘hair loss’ after having Covid?

You are not alone! Experts say the condition typically happens two or three months following infection as part of the body’s response to stress, whether it’s physical stress like fever and the illness or emotional stress. The type of ‘temporary hair shedding’ associated with COVID–19 is called telogen effluvium (tee·luh·gen / uh·flew·vee·um) or T-E.

Note: TE is the body’s response to mental and/ or physical stress.

And it’s more common than you think. TE is ‘temporary hair shedding’, rather than permanent hair loss. according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

BTW: If the condition does not improve please consult a dermatologist.

https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2021/hair-loss-covid.html