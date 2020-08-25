The Gulf Coast bracing for Laura… 

8am UPDATEon Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Laura has strengthened to a hurricane with sustained winds at 75 mph. The National Hurricane Center saying that Laura will likely become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall late Wednesday.
Warnings have been posted between Houston and New Orleans along the Gulf Coast.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/08/25/hurricane-laura-path-hit-gulf-coast-wednesday/5630817002/
