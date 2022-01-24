Guilford County EMS is hiring. No experience needed…

“Do you want to learn how to save lives and make a difference in your community and get paid while you do it?” Guilford County EMS is hiring.

Applicants in its "first-ever" EMT Academy Class do not need any prior emergency medical training. Students in the program will receive full-time pay and benefits while learning to be an EMT.

Details: Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or GED, be able to obtain the NC EMT credential, have a current valid DMV operator’s license and be able to pass a placement test for post-secondary education levels. Before hire, applicants must also complete a physical agility test, online personal history questionnaire, drug screen, national background check, driving record check, physical assessment, psychological assessment and reference checks. According to the job listing, the entry salary is $31,200.