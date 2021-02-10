Residents of Guilford County can apply for financial assistance.
The new grant program is designed to help individuals who are unable to make rent or utility payments as a result of COVID-19. The grant money is only available to eligible applicants. Eligible applicants can apply online on the county’s website…
https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/services/grants/emergency-rental-and-utilities-assistance-grant-program
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Freezing rain on elevated surfaces later in the week. - February 10, 2021
- NC Triad: Virtual ‘Get Hired Event’ Wednesday (Feb 10) - February 10, 2021
- Guilford County: Covid Hardship Grants Available - February 10, 2021