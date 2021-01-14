Guilford County / Cone Health COVID Vaccine Registration

Guilford County is one of nine communities in North Carolina with a planned mass vaccination site at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Guilford County health department and Cone Health are joining forces to administer shots. Registration is required.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/ramping-up-vaccine-efforts-in-the-triad/

If you are a Guilford County resident, you need to register through the health department.

If you live outside the county, register through Cone Health.

To register through the GCDPH, Guilford County residents should visit healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2. To register through Cone Health, people should visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188. Note that individuals living outside of Guilford County should register through Cone Health. Cone Health will begin taking vaccination appointments Friday at 10 am.

https://www.conehealth.com/news/news-search/2020-news-releases/guilford-county-and-cone-health-to-provide–covid-19-vaccination/

State health officials are eager to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution.