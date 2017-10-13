Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Guest: Carole Beverly “The Journey”

Guest: Carole Beverly “The Journey”

Verne HillOct 13, 2017Comments Off on Guest: Carole Beverly “The Journey”

Like

OCT 15, 2017 – Sun@5 on WBFJ

Carole Beverly shares about her faith-based book

“The Journey: From the mountains to the Mission Field”

Carole and husband Bernie were missionaries to the Philippines…

Contact Email:  carolebeverly12@gmail.com

Book BIO:  God did an amazing thing when a young man from the mountains of southwest Virginia met a young woman from metropolitan Washington, D.C. The influence of their early lives, their meeting and the miraculous happenings that followed is the story that is contained within the covers of this book. God took a country boy and made him a missionary. He was a scrapper as a young boy, never backing away from a fight. God led him and his family to the country of the Philippines where he fought for the souls of men. Living in an area of the Philippines that was dangerous and filled with threats from the communist party called the New People’s Army, he was consumed with passion to reach the lost with the gospel of Christ. The family was faced with attacks from physical enemies as well as the spiritual enemy, Satan, in an effort to stop the progression of the spread of the gospel. This story is one that is filled with true life experiences which will keep the reader spellbound. It takes twists and turns through valleys and mountains tops to reveal what God can do through two ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary things. To be a servant of Christ requires a call, a cost and a commitment. These three things are evident in the lives of this missionary couple. The ministry of this courageous missionary family continues on today in the Philippines and throughout the world through individuals who were impacted by their ministry.

Christian Faith Webpage:    http://www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/?book=the-journey-mission

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzOocdIYkL8

Amazon listing:   https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075FWWFT3/ref=cm_sw_su_dp

Barnes and Nobles Listing:    https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-journey-carole-beverly/1126831515?ean=9781640280359

iTunes listing:   https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/the-journey/id1280463985?mt=11

Kobo listing:  https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-journey-169

 

Jet…    https://jet.com/product/detail/58900fb0895f4a45a40f6b48918685d3?jcmp=pla:ggl:NJ_dur_Gen_Books_Other_Media_a3:Books_Other_Media_Books_Biographies_Memoirs_Memoirs_a3:na:PLA_785913264_41172768716_pla-294026795257:na:na:na:2&code=PLA15&pid=kenshoo_int&c=785913264&is_retargeting=true&clickid=77e870da-78be-438b-9120-be08356efb0c&gclid=CjwKCAjw3_HOBRBaEiwAvLBbonw0_yxpZqWlt-J4QPa0doJrrJ6DcgjSCKukP_YWkOr7U95RLuXd-xoCqboQAvD_BwE

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Trail Life USA pledges to keep its ‘affirming’ boys focus

Verne HillOct 13, 2017

Mike Lambros ‘Memorial Service’ this Saturday morning Oct 14

Verne HillOct 13, 2017

Friday News, OCT 13, 2017    

Verne HillOct 13, 2017

Community Events

Sep
6
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 1 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
13
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 8 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
20
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 20 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 15 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Sep
27
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 27 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 22 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
Oct
4
Wed
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 4 @ 6:00 pm – Nov 29 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.765.5542
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes