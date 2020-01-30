Groundhog Day is this Sunday, Feb 2

Sunday is Groundhog Day (Feb 2)

Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog) will emerge from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania on early Sunday morning (around 7:30am).

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

*Forecast for Punxsutawney, Pa early Sunday morning: Flurries…Temperature near 32