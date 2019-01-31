Groundhog Day is Saturday, Feb 2, 2019

So, here’s the deal (or legend): Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog) will emerge from his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania early Saturday morning.

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

BTW: The celebration of Groundhog Day began with German settlers in Pennsylvania. http://www.groundhog.org/