So, here’s the deal (or legend): Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog) will emerge from his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania early Saturday morning.
If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather.
If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.
BTW: The celebration of Groundhog Day began with German settlers in Pennsylvania. http://www.groundhog.org/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Job Search: “The Six Biggest Resume Mistakes” - January 31, 2019
- Triad city to remove Confederate statue soon? - January 31, 2019
- Groundhog Day is Saturday, Feb 2, 2019 - January 31, 2019