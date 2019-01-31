Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Groundhog Day is Saturday, Feb 2, 2019

Groundhog Day is Saturday, Feb 2, 2019

Verne HillJan 31, 2019Comments Off on Groundhog Day is Saturday, Feb 2, 2019

Like

So, here’s the deal (or legend): Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog) will emerge from his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania early Saturday morning.

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

BTW: The celebration of Groundhog Day began with German settlers in Pennsylvania.       http://www.groundhog.org/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTriad city to remove Confederate statue soon?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Job Search: “The Six Biggest Resume Mistakes”

Verne HillJan 31, 2019

Triad city to remove Confederate statue soon?

Verne HillJan 31, 2019

Thursday News, January 31, 2019 

Verne HillJan 31, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
27
Sun
8:45 am Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 27 @ 8:45 am – Mar 31 @ 10:45 am
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 https://www.daveramsey.com/fpu#in-progress=0&center=36.105232,-80.204244 336.996.7388
Feb
1
Fri
6:00 pm “Starting Here, Starting Now” @ Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church (High Point)
“Starting Here, Starting Now” @ Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church (High Point)
Feb 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
“Starting Here, Starting Now” is a romantic musical dinner theater presented by the Drama department of Greensboro College. Tickets: $20.00 http://www.mitchellsgroveumc.com 336.882.6657 Proceeds: Church Budget & Missions
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Feb 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
7:00 pm Daddy / Daughter Dance @ Tyro United Methodist Church (Tyro Community)
Daddy / Daughter Dance @ Tyro United Methodist Church (Tyro Community)
Feb 1 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The evening will include music, dancing, food & photographs. Verne Hill from the WBFJ Morning Show will serve as the emcee & deejay! Proceeds: Cross Movement Dance Ministry (336) 239-2601
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes